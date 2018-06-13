Amazing offers at bars and restaurants as FIFA fever grips country

With FIFA World Cup 2018 matches taking place around dinner time in India, restaurateurs and bar owners are going all out to attract fans by providing great offers.

Pubs and eateries across the country will screen games and provide special deals on food and alcohol to complete the football experience.

Interestingly, according to global survey platform Ipos online poll, 62% of football enthusiasts in India would watch part or all games at bars and restaurants.

In Mumbai

Eateries in the financial capital have announced deals that are hard to resist. For instance The Irish House at Andheri West is giving out what they are calling a "World Cup 2018 season’s ticket". This ticket that comes for Rs 2,500 would get a customer two beers and an appetizer on match days and entitle one to a 15% discount on A La Carte orders. Apart from the free beer, one would also get FIFA merchandise.

At Juhu, however, the 135-inch ultra wide HD screen takes center stage at The Studs. The sport bar that has PlayStation gaming consoles at each table with multi-player games including FIFA, is running a beer bucket offer during the tournament. For Rs 1,499 one can have a beer bucket, while for Rs 599 one can enjoy three bottles of beer or a few cocktails.

A little away from Mumbai, at Novotel Imagica Khopoli there are special menus designed for the tournament. Nitro - The Bar at Imagica will introduce 32 special team cocktails which can be enjoyed with unlimited IMFL drinks at Rs 1,599. Any guest who correctly predicts the player of the match before the game starts, would get a pint of beer for free.

In NCR

Moving to the north, pubs in the capital are offering much more to football fans. Drunk Art at Gurugram is running an campaign called "FIFA Countdown Offer".

“In this deal, the price of your first brewed beer will be equal to the number of days left until the FIFA World Cup. Today we are giving the first beer for Rs 1 and tomorrow the first beer will be on the house during match hours,” said pub owner Aman Agarlwal. Another neighbourhood pub, Smaaash at Dlf Cyber Hub and DLF Cyber City is offering a 20 percent discount on all bills during match hours.

In central Delhi at Connaught Place, Smoke On Water pub is offering unlimited beer at Rs 499 for the entire duration of a game. One can also claim a free shot whenever his/her chosen team scores a goal.

Food and pub chains are running offers across outlets. The Beer Café has launched a campaign called "Bet my tap", which will be available on both – app and in-store, for the upcoming tournament. Customers can log on to their Beer Café app and play bet my tap by choosing the match they want to bet on. One needs to guess the winning team, total goals scored and player of the match. The bet freezes after 30 minutes of the match and cannot be changed. Winners of the game get rewards in the form of brewmiles and free beer. A similar format is followed in the store as well.

Kolkata

In football crazy Bengal, state-run Café Ekante in New Town is decorated with flags of participating countries, jerseys and a mini goalpost. Guests who can score two goals are entitled to a discount on food. Special dishes from participating countries would be added to the menu on days they play. Additionally, there would be 20 percent discount for customers who predict the match winners. The Radisson at Ballygunge, is running a FIFA Fever offer with unlimited liquor offer at Rs 900. Cafe Heritage at Kalighat is offering 15 per cent discount during match hours.

Chennai

Down south, Erisha Auditorium at Nehru Nagar is not only screening the matches live, but also offering free snacks and soft drinks at a cover charge of just Rs 220. Then there is Radio Room at MRC Nagar where customers can get three drinks of their choice and any one item from the food menu at Rs 1,000, between 4 pm and 8 pm on weekdays, and between 1 pm and 8 pm on weekends.