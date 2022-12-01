 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All-woman refereeing trio to make history tonight at FIFA

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Group E encounter will see an all-female refereeing trio for the first time in a men's World Cup match.

FIFA World Cup: Stephanie Frappart will be joined by Neuza Back, of Brazil, and Karen Diaz Medina, of Mexico. (Image credit: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter)

French referee Stephanie Frappart will make history on Thursday after she's set to become the first woman to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match. She will take charge of the all-important Group E encounter between Costa Rica and Germany and will lead an all-female refereeing team at the Al Bay Stadium, in Al Khor.

Stephanie Frappart will be joined by Neuza Back, of Brazil, and Karen Diaz Medina, of Mexico as the two lineswomen who will support the Frenchwoman.

Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E and F scenarios

Frappart is no stranger to the big stage as she made her debut in the men's FIFA World Cup when she was the fourth official in the Group C match between Mexico and Poland last Tuesday. She has made history earlier too.

"The men's World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world. I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it," she is quoted as saying in FIFA's official website.

History maker

In March 2021, she took charge of the men's World Cup qualifier between the Netherlands and Latvia, which the home side won 2-0 in Amsterdam. Just four months prior to the game in Amsterdam, she became the first female official to take charge of a men's UEFA Champions League match between Juventus (Italy) and Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), which the former won 3-0 in Turin during the group stages.