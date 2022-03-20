All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen

File image of Lakshya Sen (PTI photo)

In the men's All England Open final, Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen triumphs by defeating Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on March 20. Axelsen won the match by 21-10, 21-15.

The 20-year-old Indian badminton star on March 19 defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals by 21-13, 12-21, 21-19. He faced Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen in the men's All England Open final.

Sen is the fourth Indian man to make the All England final. Prior to him, only Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980 and 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001), and Saina Nehwal (2015) have been there. Prakash Padukone and Gopichand have won the prestigious title for India in the past.

On winning against Jia, Sen said, "I'm happy that I got the crucial points. It's a dream and now there's one more match to go, so I will keep my focus and prepare for tomorrow."

"Towards the end, I was just trying to play one point at a time and not thinking of other things, that I was about to make the final or anything like that. Those thoughts were coming in, but I was trying to stay focused", he added.

Earlier, the Indian badminton player won the world championships bronze in 2021 before winning his maiden Super 500 title at the India Open earlier this year. Last week, Lakshya reached the final of the German Open.