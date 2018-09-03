Alastair Cook's retirement: Cricket world reacts

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

With these words, England cricketer Alastair Cook announced his retirement form the sport on Monday. Cook will walk away from international cricket at the conclusion of the on-going Test series against India. Cook's retirement from the sport brings to an end a career spanning over 12 years. The tall, left handed England opener will go down in record books as England's leading century scorer and run-getter .

The fact that the batsman was recently named by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the nation's greatest-ever Test side speaks volume about the man. Also, for a long time Cook was assumed to be the man who would eventually break the records set by Sachin Tendulkar in Tests.

Needless to say, the sport is set to lose a legendary figure. As cricket fraternity came to terms with news of Cook's retreat from the game, twitter was flooded with well wishes for the cricketer.



Not enough words to describe what a legend Cooky is. https://t.co/xcavET49VB

— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 3, 2018



No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie .. #CookRetires

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 3, 2018



Alastair Cook retires from international cricket He gave it everything and more. Huge respect for a guy that has achieved so much, it was a pleasure being out in the middle when you… https://t.co/bvgK9DgUkA

— Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) September 3, 2018

Cook's current team mate and pace ace Stuart Broad was overwhelmed with the news of Cook's retirement.Former England cricket captain and Cook's former teammate Michael Vaughan lauded the batsman on a fantastic career.Another former England cricketer, Paul Collingwood was thankful to have played the game alongside Cook.

VVS Laxman also stepped forward in wishing Cook all the luck.