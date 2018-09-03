App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alastair Cook's retirement: Cricket world reacts

As Cook announced his retirement from international cricket, former cricketers paid rich tributes to the England opener.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

With these words, England cricketer Alastair Cook announced his retirement form the sport on Monday. Cook will walk away from international cricket at the conclusion of the on-going Test series against India. Cook's retirement from the sport brings to an end a career spanning over 12 years.  The tall, left handed England opener will go down in record books as England's leading century scorer and run-getter .

The fact that the batsman was recently named by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the nation's greatest-ever Test side speaks volume about the man.  Also,  for a long time Cook was assumed to be the man who would eventually break the records set by Sachin Tendulkar in Tests.

Needless to say, the sport is set to lose a legendary figure. As cricket fraternity came to terms with news of Cook's retreat from the game, twitter was flooded with well wishes for the cricketer.

Cook's current team mate and pace ace Stuart Broad was overwhelmed with the news of Cook's retirement.

Former England cricket captain and Cook's former teammate Michael Vaughan lauded the batsman on a fantastic career.

Another former England cricketer, Paul Collingwood was thankful to have played the game alongside Cook.

VVS Laxman also stepped forward in wishing Cook all the luck. 

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 08:29 pm

tags #cricket #England #India

