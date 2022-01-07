MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

Honorary General Secretary, AISCD, G Suresh Kumar said the first World Deaf T20 cricket championship will be held in Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala from January 10 to January 20, 2023.

PTI
January 07, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

The All India Sports Council of the Deaf said it has got the approval from the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) to host the first World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship in Kerala from January 10 to 20, 2023.

"This championship was planned to be conducted in 2020-2021 but due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus it was postponed first to 2022 and now fixed for January 2023," Kumar said in a press statement.

"A minimum eight countries are expected to take part in the championship and this kind of international event is being held in India with the approval of the ICSD for the first time.”

AISCD is the only Centre-recognised national sports federation for the deaf, while the ICSD is the only international federation recognized as governing body of deaf sports movement and Deaflympics sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.
Tags: #All India Sports Council of the Deaf #Current Affairs #International Committee of Sports for the Deaf #Kerala #Sports #World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship
first published: Jan 7, 2022 02:32 pm

