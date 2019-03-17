App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of IPL, Virat Kohli talks about team India's preparations for the World Cup

Kohli spoke on the responsibilities of Indian players in the IPL and high expectations from RCB every time it enters a new season of IPL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL), India and Royal Challenger Banglore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli spoke about the challenges in the upcoming season and team India's preparations for the ICC World Cup.

Laying special emphasis on the fitness of players Kohli said, "It will be the responsibility of every Indian player to keep in mind maintain fitness and manage workload. "

The skipper said Indian team has created an environment of excellence in the dressing room and the players should focus on striving excellence.

"...(we) have to strive towards excellence, every day we have to improve," said Kohli.

The 30-year-old has asked his players to take the upcoming season of IPL as an opportunity to prove their mettle. "When we go to a big tournament (World Cup) we have to be in the right frame of mind " Kohli explained.

Ahead of the season, there were speculations that Indian cricket board has asked franchises to keep a tab on the number of matches the Indian players play so they are not spent out before the World Cup.

Kohli quashed those speculations.

"No. We have not put a tab on anything. Because if I am able to play 15 games or 10 games or 12 games, it doesn't necessarily mean that the other guy can only play that much,"

"My body demands to play a certain number of games. And I need to be smart about when I need to rest. Someone else's body may be more capable or less capable than mine. That (fitness) is very individual thing. As I have said responsibility lies with the player," explained Kohli.

"Everyone wants to play the World Cup. Eventually, players will be smart about it. You don't want to miss out on such a big event. The responsibilities have been given to the players," Kohi said.

Kohli also addressed the issue of high expectations from his side every time RCB enters a new season of the league.

"You have to be realistic. It is not one team dominated tournament. We have to understand our contribution. We have to not pressurise anyone," the RCB skipper said.

Kohli said he doesn't care about what people say and that he focuses on is the tasks in hand.

"I need to do my work. In every match, I need to fulfil my responsibilities. I need to score runs. I need to field and stop runs.  I need to lead the team. If someone says good or bad about me I don't define my life by that," Kohli signed off.

Virat Kohli's RCB meets MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage curtain raiser on March 23 at Chennai.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 01:50 pm

