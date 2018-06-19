After tickets sell out, Peruvian fan puts on 24 kgs to secure World Cup seat in specially-abled section

Football fans can go to any lengths to support their nation at the coveted FIFA World Cup tournament. Offering some heavy support to Peru's national team, a Peruvian fan gained 24 kg just to guarantee a World Cup seat in the disabled section.

Twenty-four-year-old Miguel F, a devoted fan of Peru's national team, didn't manage to purchase a ticket as they were sold out, but that wasn't going to stop him from supporting his national team in the stadium.

He realized there were few tickets available for the specially-abled and he decided to go for it.

A report by JOE quotes Miguel as saying: "All of the tickets sold out quickly and I didn't want to miss out on the World Cup, because I love Peru more than anything in football. The only tickets that were left on the FIFA website were the ticket for disabled people. I looked at the requirements; be in a wheelchair, something specific for women and suffering from morbid obesity, over 35 BMI, body mass index. I was at 30, and I did the math. I needed to put on 25 kg."

He further added that he swims two kilometres every day to battle the illness that comes with obesity and because his mother is concerned about his health.

The report adds that Miguel's best friend, who won't be able to attend the match, had an even bizarre plan to attend the match. He was considering breaking his own leg intentionally, but decided against it.