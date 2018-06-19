App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After tickets sell out, Peruvian fan puts on 24 kgs to secure World Cup seat in specially-abled section

Football fans can go to any lengths to support their nation at the coveted FIFA World Cup tournament.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Football fans can go to any lengths to support their nation at the coveted FIFA World Cup tournament. Offering some heavy support to Peru's national team, a Peruvian fan gained 24 kg just to guarantee a World Cup seat in the disabled section.

Twenty-four-year-old Miguel F, a devoted fan of Peru's national team, didn't manage to purchase a ticket as they were sold out, but that wasn't going to stop him from supporting his national team in the stadium.

He realized there were few tickets available for the specially-abled and he decided to go for it.

related news

A report by JOE quotes Miguel as saying: "All of the tickets sold out quickly and I didn't want to miss out on the World Cup, because I love Peru more than anything in football. The only tickets that were left on the FIFA website were the ticket for disabled people. I looked at the requirements; be in a wheelchair, something specific for women and suffering from morbid obesity, over 35 BMI, body mass index. I was at 30, and I did the math. I needed to put on 25 kg."

He further added that he swims two kilometres every day to battle the illness that comes with obesity and because his mother is concerned about his health.

The report adds that Miguel's best friend, who won't be able to attend the match, had an even bizarre plan to attend the match. He was considering breaking his own leg intentionally, but decided against it.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 11:05 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Peru #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.