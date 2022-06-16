After the IPL windfall at least, will BCCI give a bow to the billion cricket fans?

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

In cricket, the importance of timing is well documented. And even if most of the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials haven’t played any first-class match, they are luckily being led by Sourav Ganguly, the president, who, during his playing days, was known for his impeccable timing while batting.

The timing of the BCCI email, just after the staggering windfall from the IPL e-auction got over, regarding the increase in monthly pensions of former cricketers and umpires is a classic example. However, this decision is only the first run of a ‘big welfare innings from the BCCI’.

Doubtless, there is no sports federation which comes even remotely closer to the BCCI in terms of professionalism and self-sustainable and enviable economic model.

Yet, there is still so much to be done by the BCCI itself. With great power and bigger money pool, perhaps, it is not inappropriate to expect a bigger responsibility as well!

Why are fans getting such a raw deal?

First things first, the greatest reason for the BCCI’s astounding income is the unparalleled fan base of the billion loyal supporters. Neither Jagmohan Dalmiya nor Lalit Modi, these fans are the real heroes of the mightiest and wealthiest cricket board of the world. They have continued to support the game despite literally no decent facilities at most of the grounds for decades.

I am sure whoever is reading this piece must have gone to watch a game in India and can agree that fans are never treated with the respect they deserve. They put up with pathetic sitting arrangements in oppressive heat and even basic amenities, like toilets, are lacking. The mainstream media doesn’t complain or even report such things.

As a young reporter in 2007, this writer had gone to cover the World Cup in the Caribbean and was astonished to see the toilets and basic arrangements for the fans. It was such an eye-opener.

Of course, a lot has changed since then in India, but the more things change, the more they remain the same is always true with the BCCI. The ground realities haven’t changed much in most of the first-class stadiums in this country. So, if there is an urgent issue that needs to be addressed, it is the improvement in facilities at every Indian ground.

Time for ‘Khelo India’

The BCCI needs to have its own ‘Khelo India’! Money has never been an issue for such concepts but perhaps complacency was. There can never be a better time than now for having a proper tournament like ‘Khelo India’ across districts for every budding cricketer, across gender.

Imagine how many Bumrahs and Dhonis are lost every year because they are not noticed and nurtured at the right time. So, it’s high time to tap those limitless promising cricketers.

What does any fan in the world want as the most important thing? It is the schedule, the calendar of the Indian cricket team. Imagine India is touring the West Indies in July-August, and the schedule has been announced just a fortnight ago!

How can anyone plan if they want to follow Indian cricket like the famous Barmy Army of England does? The BCCI needs seasoned professionals who can run the board like an efficient corporate giant. Just look at the example of KPMG’s involvement in the IPL tender and how enormously it helped BCCI in getting the unimaginable windfall.

Where can I get the ticket and at what price? These are the most asked questions by fans, family members, friends or anyone who gets to know that I am from the media.

Unfortunately, there is not a proper system as yet where even a seasoned journalist can offer some help. Besides, the number of tickets allowed for each game in India is so minuscule that we often see fans getting lathi-charged outside every ground.

What’s your customer care number, BCCI?

There has to be a professional and separate team which can always take care of fans 24 hours. Why can't the BCCI have its own customer care number for any query by the fans?

Can the BCCI allow free food or at least subsidised food at every stadium? What is the point of earning so much if they can’t share it with its biggest stakeholders? Of course, you don’t need windfalls like IPL money to do that but simply a large-heartedness for the most loyal element of the organisation.

Similarly, BCCI can also arrange for free transport across the city, pay for railway tickets or metro tickets for the fans. The cost involved will not be even in decimals of the earnings over the next five years but can earn enormous amounts of goodwill for the BCCI which has always been seen as the ‘big bad boy’ of Indian sport, despite such an accomplished CV.

20 divided by 5 is 100!

One can understand that in many old stadiums like Mumbai’s Wankhede, the board can’t make many changes because of the constraints. But how on earth can they defend the DY Patil stadium? One has to come down from the 3rd floor to the ground floor to access a toilet. There is no lift (maybe the VIP stands are exceptions) in many stadiums, and, on many occasions, a Rs 20 water bottle is divided into 5 glasses and sold at Rs 100! Can't the BCCI offer free and quality water at every ground?

How many stadiums are friendly for differently abled in this country? How many stadiums can offer seamless car/bike parking experience? How do your star cricketers treat an ordinary fan? How many times have you seen fans getting comfortable access to cricketers? How many grounds have covers and super sopper like Sri Lankan grounds, which are always ready to start any match, no matter how much it has rained in the previous hours?

Why can’t we have NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru) -like facilities and academies in every state? Why can’t an Under-14 cricketer in this country have a formal contract for financial security? For the record, as of now, domestic cricketers don’t have any contract, except for a few associations. Why doesn't the board have its own Umpire’s academy because this is one area where BCCI has been abysmal for decades?