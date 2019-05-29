App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After seeing record viewership for IPL, Hotstar betting big on ICC World Cup; to air matches in 6 languages

The ICC World Cup 2019, being one of the biggest sporting events, is also turning out to be a huge opportunity for advertisers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

One of the leading over the top (OTT) platforms – Hotstar – is betting big on ICC World Cup, which is scheduled to start from May 30. To go wider and deeper across India, the tournament will be streamed in six regional languages on the digital platform.

For the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hotstar witnessed a record viewership, with a concurrency of 18.6 million during the IPL Finale, breaking all its previous global concurrency records.

The season also observed an overall 45 percent growth in non-metro viewership, with some of the highest growth coming from cities like Coimbatore, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Salem.

The sporting event was a record-breaking tournament for Hotstar, with the platform not only registering an excess of 300 million unique users, but also witnessing a 74 percent increase in watch-time as compared to last year.

related news

Along with this, Hotstar registered a 2x growth in viewership for ODIs since 2018. Hence, the platform is vying to become home to digital sports viewing in India.

Cricket fans in the US and Canada will also be able to catch all the action on Hotstar on the web (us.hotstar.com), Google play store, app store, as well as on living room devices like Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

The platform is also retaining the social layer with the Watch ‘N Play feature for the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup.

In recent times Hotstar has become a preferred destination for viewers and cricket enthusiasts, which has led to a peak in advertisers' interest as the platform offers ad targeting for live sports at scale. The ICC World Cup 2019, being one of the biggest sporting events, is turning out to be a huge opportunity for brands, especially with digital becoming the new and preferred medium.

The streaming platform has announced Dream 11, Uber Eats, Amazon Pay and Coca Cola as the co-presenting sponsors this year, while the associate sponsors include Royal Challenge, Acko, CEAT, and ICICI Lombard.
First Published on May 29, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Sports

