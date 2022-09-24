After Roger Federer's final match, wave of emotion on social media

Roger Federer bids goodbye to professional tennis.

A wave of emotion swept over social media after tennis legend Roger Federer bade farewell to his professional career with a Laver Cup match in London on September 23.

The tennis world and prominent faces from others sports came together to laud Federer for a spectacular run.

The ATP Tour tweeted a compilation of heartfelt messages from Federer's fellow tennis player. "Thank you for inspiring us to always be better," they wrote along with the video.

The Australian Open Twitter handle shared photos from the tennis star's last match. "The last dance together," they said.

Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic described Federer as "humble victory, gracious in defeat".

"Even in the toughest moments, always looking out for others, his teammates, opponents, fans, family," he said. "The epitome of class. You will be so very missed."

The most solid display of Federer's impact on his competitors was the sight of Rafael Nadal, his longtime rival, crying at his last match. "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too," Nadal, who played alongside Federer at Laver Cup, said.

Social media users widely shared and commented on the emotional moment.

"Seeing Rafa cry after Roger’s final match of his career. Just wow," American sports analyst Field Yates tweeted. The respect every player - even his most intense rival - had for Federer says it all."



Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: "Just an amazing sporting moment, thanks @rogerfederer for all those amazing moments (sic)."



Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said Federer's passion for tennis inspired many.

"You’ll be missed," he added. "Thanks for all the memories."



Cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye said the greatest tribute a sportsperson can get is his competitors hailing him. "Beauty of this part is it’s happening mainly because of his (Federer's) off court achievements and human qualities," he added.



At his emotional farewell on Friday, Roger Federer promised his fans he would see them on a "different type of tennis court" in future, news agency AFP reported.

"This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on. "I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great."