After football world cup success, Qatar wants to host 2036 Summer Olympics

Pranay Sharma
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

The Gulf kingdom had bid for the 2016, 2020 and 2032 Olympics without success. It is likely to face stiff competition from Saudi Arabia and Turkey who also want to host the Games and had previously bid five times.

Buoyed by the success of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar is now planning to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The bidding for Summer Olympics will be held in 2025. But the Qatari leadership has already begun to prepare the ground to win the award of hosting the prestigious event by presenting itself as a pillar of world sports.

As a country, Qatar hardly had a football history. Since winning the bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2010, it had to face a burst of criticism that ranged from bribery and abuse of migrant workers to human rights violations and criminalisation of LGBTQ+ community.

Many public figures had called for a boycott of the football games being hosted in the country and singer Rod Stewart claimed he turned down a $1 million offer to perform in Qatar.

Qataris found the western reproval difficult to accept and called out the "double standards". They argued that while the Europeans do not have any qualms about buying gas from Qatar, they found the country so abhorrent that they cannot watch soccer there.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad al-Thani, the emir of Qatar, called the criticism, “an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced.”