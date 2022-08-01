 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold medal at CWG: President Droupadi Murmu

Moneycontrol News
Aug 01, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

"You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!," Murmu tweeted.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the President of India today (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. "You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!," Murmu tweeted.

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold on Sunday. "Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter at the event. Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Achinta Sheuli #CWG #Droupadi Murmu #India #Sports
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.