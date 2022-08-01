Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold medal at CWG: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. "You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!," Murmu tweeted.

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold on Sunday. "Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter at the event. Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

(With PTI inputs)