you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

AB de Villiers studied property law between IPL games. An elevator conversation

AB de Villiers's announcement prompted his fans and cricket lovers to send their good wishes and thank him for the good game he has played so far.

Shylaja Varma
November 19, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.


AB de Villiers, South African cricketing legend today announced his retirement from all forms of the game, calling his cricketing career an “incredible journey”.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly,” he tweeted.

de Villiers, who has captioned the South African team in the past, has retired from international cricket in 2018. Today’s announcement means he will no longer be playing for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The cricketer’s announcement prompted his fans and cricket lovers to send their good wishes and thank him for the good game he has played so far.

Among those who sent their wishes was comedian and actor Danish Sait who shared an interesting anecdote about the batting icon.

Sait recalled the time he was caught in an elevator with de Villiers during the 2015 IPL in Mohali. “You were standing with a huge stack of papers, I asked you about them, and you said you were studying property law between IPL games. Only superman can study and play cricket. Love you,” Sait write on Twitter.

“Your simplicity, grace and charm is unparalleled, didn’t matter what the profession of the person at RCB was, you greeted us at get togethers and made us feel at home. Thank you playing along in the videos, I owe a part of my career to you. You will be missed.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore too took to Twitter to thank the cricketer. “End of an era! There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB. Happy retirement, legend!” the cricket team tweeted. RCB also changed its Twitter profile photo in honour of AB de Villiers.

In a special video message for RCB and its fans, he said, ““I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit and the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now and I’m proud of that.”
first published: Nov 19, 2021 01:46 pm

