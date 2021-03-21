A mentoring lesson from the family of ‘rabona’ star Erik Lamela

Erik Lamela.

The ‘rabona’ is a skill where a footballer kicks the ball by crossing one leg behind the other. It is the signature move of Erik Lamela, the Tottenham and Argentina attacker, as he showed against Arsenal on March 14.

But it is another signature related to Lamela, rather, a signature that was not put on a piece of paper, that has a lesson for parents, mentors or team leaders in any line of work.

Lamela, 28, was a precocious talent in Argentina, coincidentally the supposed birthplace of the rabona. When he was about 7, Barcelona wanted to sign him up, just as they had with a certain Lionel Messi.

Barcelona’s offer was attractive. According to a Trans World Sport (TWS) episode on the young Lamela in 2004, the club reportedly offered an annual scholarship of $160,000 for Lamela, a house for the family, jobs for the parents and schooling for their children. All they had to do was put pen on paper.

“No, thanks,” the Lamela family said. Erik was already in the programme of the famous Argentine club River Plate. Besides, River renegotiated terms with Lamela after the Barcelona offer.

But there was another reason behind the family declining an invitation from one of the world’s greatest clubs with a legendary junior system.

“Eventually we reached an agreement with River to keep Erik at the club,” Lamela’s mother Miriam told TWS. “Because I think he is too young to go to Europe. It would have been too much of a responsibility for him to know that his family had to move to Spain because of him. I don’t want him to have such pressure. At this age football shouldn’t be a responsibility but an enjoyment. I don’t want him to feel that football is a job right now.”

Lamela ultimately moved to Europe in 2011, joining Roma. Two seasons later, he arrived at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s team is struggling currently. Lamela’s own career has not yet fetched him a major trophy. Soon after his wonder goal against Aresnal, he also picked up a red card. Purely from a footballing perspective, many believe the family should have taken the Barcelona offer.

But as was evident in his goal, football still brings enjoyment to him, just as his mother wanted. It brings joy to spectators too. And in the big picture that is as important as trophies.