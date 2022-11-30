 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A lot of positives came from this New Zealand one-day series: Ravi Shastri

Nov 30, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

New Zealand won the series 1-0 after the third and final ODI was washed out in Christchurch on Wednesday. The second game, in Hamilton, was also called off owing to rain.

India may have lost the rain-marred ODI series in New Zealand but former coach Ravi Shastri feels the visitors can still take a lot of positives from the three outings in Shubman Gill's batting and Umran Malik's bowling.

However, whenever the rains stayed away the likes of Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Umran shone, catching Shastri's attention.

"I think a lot of positives came from this one-day series. Shreyas Iyer getting runs in a couple of matches, willing to stay there and willing to go through the tough period. Suryakumar of course has the potential, has the talent, and he will deliver," Shastri said during Prime Video's post-match coverage.

Opening up on the young Indian players in the current squad, he added, "Washington Sundar, I thought was very good. And even Umran Malik, I like the way he bowled. There's potential there. If he can persevere, it will be very good.

"All around, there was very positive Shubman Gill at the start of the innings. These conditions are tough, you don't get these conditions often, and you don't travel to New Zealand that often.