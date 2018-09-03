A look at Alastair Cook's stellar career

England cricketer Alastair Cook announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. "Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank," were Cook's words when he declared that he would walk away from the sport after the conclusion of the final Test of the ongoing series between England and India.

Needless to say, the sport is set to lose an iconic player. In an illustrious career that has lasted more than a decade, Cook has scaled new heights and broken few records.

Here we take a look at the some of the landmarks of Cook's career:

Alastair Cook has scored a debut century against India.

Alastair Cook was part of the England's 2006 squad that toured India. The left-handed batsman debuted in the first Test of the series played at Nagpur. He scored a half-century in his first innings and then scored a Ton in his second innings. His scores in the two innings read 60 and 104* respectively.

Alastair Cook has scored his highest Test score against India.

In the third Test of India's tour of England in 2011, Cook scored a match winning innings of 294 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham. That inning remains his best Test performance till date.

Youngest to many landmarks

Alastair Cook is the youngest cricketer to reach 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12000 Test runs.

Alastair Cook has plethora of England batting records against his name.

With 12,254 runs and a few more to come, Alastair Cook will retire from cricket as England's all time run scorer. He has 32 Test centuries against his name, which is also a record in English cricket. In October 2015, the left handed batsman scored 236 against Pakistan. The innings was spread over 836 minutes. The monumental effort from the batsman has gone down in record books as England's longest Test innings.

Alastair Cook and captaincy.

Alastair Cook has led England for a record 59 times in Test cricket. In that period he has registered historic wins in South Africa and India.

Alastair Cook and The Ashes

Alastair Cook has been part of four Ashes wins for England. He has captained The Three Lions in two of them.

Alastair Cook and England's greatest Test XI

On the occasion of England's 1000 Test, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently included Cook in the nation's greatest ever Test side. He accompanies the likes of James Anderson, Joe Root, Len Hutton, David Gower, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Botham, Alan Knott, Graeme Swann, Fred Trueman and Bob Willis.

Alastair Cook the Bowler

For all exploits with the bat Cook has been a Test bowler too. Cook the bowler has picked up the wicket of Ishant Sharma the batsman. He took Sharma's wicket in the first Test at Trent Bridge during India's tour of England in 2014.