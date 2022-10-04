A brief history of Holkar stadium, where India and South Africa will play third T20

The Holkar stadium, in its current iteration, dates back to 2003. However, the ground is steeped in rich history that dates back to the pre-independence era.

In 1926, Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar oversaw the construction of the stadium, the home venue for Yeshwant Cricket Club and Central India.

This venue, renamed in 2010 after the then-ruling Holkar dynasty, has hosted some iconic players of a bygone era; the most notable ones being Colonel C.K Nayudu and Mushtaq Ali. Today, the top domestic cricket tournaments are named after these two greats of the game.

The Holkar team played the Ranji Trophy across 10 seasons; winning four titles across eight final appearances. British cricketer Denis Compton, who was granted permission to play cricket in India during his posting here, donned the whites for the Holkar team in 1944/45.

Unbeaten feat

Apart from hosting iconic cricketers, it has also been home to some historic matches. The Holkar Ranj team created history in March 1946, when six of their batsmen scored centuries in an innings against Mysore State.

The game, which was played between March 2nd and 6th, saw Ramesh Pratap Singh (100), MM Jagdale (164), CK Nayudu (101), BB Nimbalkar (172), Kamal Bhandarkar (142), and CT Sarwate (101) take the Mysore bowlers on a leather hunt as the Holkars posted a daunting total of 912. This record remains unmatched until today.

The venue has also hosted two Commonwealth teams, the Marylebone Cricket Club team and even the famous West Indies side led by Sir Frank Worrell, a player who is held in such high esteem by the legendary CK Nayudu.

Over the years, the stadium has lost its original sheen owing to the consequences of modernisation and transitions. However, there have been some memorable matches in recent past. India scored its highest T20 total on this ground in 2017. They slammed Sri Lanka for 260 runs, with Rohit Sharma registering his maiden ton (118) in the game.

3-0

But today, India will look to clean sweep South Africa in the T20 bilateral series in the birthplace of coach Rahul Dravid. The match will be the Men in Blue's final official fixture before they fly out to Australia for the World Cup.