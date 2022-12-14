 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3rd WT20I: Indian batting collapses as Australia win by 21 runs

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Chasing a target of 173, India were in cruise control mode at 106 for 2, riding on some cavalier hitting from Shafali Verma (52 off 41 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 27 balls)

The Indian batting collapsed like a pack of cards under pressure as the Australian women showed clinical precision to record a comfortable 21-run victory in the third T20 International here on Wednesday.

Australia now leads the five-match series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 173, India were in cruise control mode at 106 for 2, riding on some cavalier hitting from Shafali Verma (52 off 41 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 27 balls). The duo had added 73 in just 8.4 overs and 67 off 40 odd balls looked eminently gettable.

But, once Shafali was holed out at mid-wicket boundary, there was a slump as India lost four wickets for the addition of 17 runs in less than three overs as the match turned decisively in favour of the Southern Stars. India were finally restricted to 151 for 7 in 20 overs.

Richa Ghosh (1) and Harmanpreet, the two other big-hitters apart from Shafali, were also dismissed while going for big hits and almost all the Australian bowlers reduced the pace on their deliveries to make it difficult for strokeplay.

Darcie Brown (2/19), Meghan Schutt (1/23 in 4 overs), spinner Ashleigh Gardener (2/21) were exceptional on the day.