 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

2023: A last hurrah before transition in Indian cricket?

Nitin Sundar
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Indian men’s cricket is in decline, and awaits a long painful period of transition. Before that, can the current class bring home the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup?

Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Yuzi_Chahal)

The Indian team is full of players past their best years. Bones and joints are creaking, the collective agility of the side is on the wane, and fitness standards have never been worse. Two T20 World Cups have gone abegging in two years, with the side playing a meek, outdated version of the sport. To make matters worse, there is a somewhat uneasy relationship between a few seniors.

I am speaking about the state of Indian men’s cricket today, but I could have said the exact same words in January 2011 and they’d have been true. India had after all flopped at the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups, and was carrying a squad whose best Test years were behind them.

2011 was a Dickensian year, in that it was the best of times and it was the worst of times. That year, India went on to famously win the ODI World Cup at home, before crumbling ignominiously in England and later Australia, prompting a long overdue squad revamp. Ageing seniors were axed, new players were blooded, and it took a good couple of years before the tide turned. 2023 could well be another one of those years. The team is on the cusp of a massive overhaul, but before that, there are a couple of opportunities for one last hurrah.

First, the World Test Championship. India are within striking distance of the final, after having blanked Bangladesh 2-0. Their cause has been helped by South Africa’s poor run in Australia. If India win, at least, three of their four Tests against Australia at home, they should make the final. Even two wins may suffice, depending on how South Africa fares in their last Test in Australia, starting this week.

In order to win the WTC, India will need to beat Australia well enough at home to make the final, and then beat them again at Lord’s in the final. No part of that will be easy, and India go into the home series on the shakiest ground they’ve experienced in a long time. They will be without the talismanic Rishabh Pant, who thankfully survived a horrific car crash with relatively minor injuries, but will be out of action for a while. The fitness of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah remains under doubt, and even if they do recover in time, they will be coming in relatively cold.

But what threatens India’s position the most is the top order’s vulnerability against quality spin as well as the new ball. Barring Rohit Sharma, Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara in patches, the Test line-up has been tormented by spin in recent months. The near-defeat against Bangladesh in Chattogram is a sign of just how bad things have become. India will hope that Rohit and Jadeja are back for the Australia Tests, and will also count on Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill for runs. The Australia series is going to be a proper head-scratcher for everyone from selectors to pitch curators — rolling out turners could explode on their faces, while "sporting" pitches may also play into the hands of Australia’s world-class fast-bowling attack.