2022 Commonwealth Games: Why we're cheering for squash player Anahat Singh, even after she lost the round of 32

Anahat Singh lost her Round of 32 women’s singles squash game 1-3 to Emily Whitlock, the world No. 19, on the morning of July 31.

Why is that worth talking about? Because Anahat is 14, the youngest member of India’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) squad, and the youngest Indian ever to compete at the CWG.

We are going to be seeing a lot of her in the future.

Anahat Singh (Image: Twitter/Media_SAI)

Watching her in action in Birmingham, you would not know how young she is, or that she is competing at the senior level for the very first time. She is small and slight, and looks younger than 14 even. But she walks onto the court so laidback, it’s almost languid. And once the ball is in play, watch her transform into a livewire—quick like a boxer, deceptively powerful in her whipped strokes, her mind working calmly but rapidly as she searches for the angles, or pulls out a sleight-of-hand drop shot.

Her first-round opponent, Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, went down 11-5, 11-2, 11-0, that is to say, with barely a fight, often bamboozled by one of the hardest shots to pull off in the squash court—where the ball rebounds and travels almost hugging the side walls, leaving no space for the opponent to swing the racquet—which Anahat executed with great precision.

Anahat, who had described being selected for the CWG as “crazy”, already has a trophy cabinet fit to bursting—more than 50 titles, including the British, Dutch, American and German Junior Opens. She is also the Asian junior champion, which she won this year. In August, she will be making her debut at the junior world championships in Nancy, France.

Anahat’s sporting journey, though, began with badminton, at New Delhi’s Siri Fort Sports complex, where, as a six-year-old, she had seen P.V. Sindhu triumph at the Indian Open. But there was a practical problem. Anahat’s older sister Amira was already making waves as a young squash player, and her parents—lawyer Gursharan and interior designer Tani Vadehra—were finding it hard to balance accompanying their daughters to different training centres and competitions. So, when Anahat expressed an interest in joining her sister on court, her parents were only too relieved.

The sisters are charting their own paths through the world of squash: Amira is attending Harvard University on a sports scholarship. Both sisters idolize the men’s world No. 1 Egypt’s Ali Farag, who also graduated from Harvard on a squash scholarship.

Before heading for Birmingham, Anahat spent some time in an unusual squash academy, run by her coach Ritwik Bhattacharya. Squash is the most urban of sports, but Bhattacharya’s school is in a village called Kalote-Mokashi, roughly 70km from Mumbai, in the Western Ghats. Bhattacharya wanted to tap into the rural affinity and commitment to sports and take squash to people who would otherwise never get an opportunity to play the sport. Over a hundred boys and girls from neighbouring villages train at the academy, along with a similar number of players from around India.

Here, undistracted from her more hectic life in the big city, Anahat polished her game surrounded by the intense greenery of a tropical forest. Her campaign at the CWG is not over yet. She will soon be in action in the women’s doubles too. And meanwhile, she will be looking to fulfil a long-held wish—to get a selfie with P.V. Sindhu.