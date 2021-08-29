2020 Tokyo Paralympics | Nishad Kumar bags silver medal in men's high jump T47

Nishad Kumar on August 29 has bagged silver medal in Men's High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. He made a jump of 2.06m and with that also created an Asian record.

USA's Roderick Townsend won gold medal with a record jump of 2.15m whereas Dallas Wise won the bronze who made a jump of 2.06m.

Both Nishad and Wise finished on the same mark, however, Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

Another Indian player, Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94 m.

PM Modi congratulates him for his achievement.

"More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel has won a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games. With this medal, the Indian team opened its account at the Tokyo Games.

She dedicated her Silver medal to India. "I want to thank my coach, family members, and friends for their constant support," said Patel after winning the silver medal.

