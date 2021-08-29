MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

2020 Tokyo Paralympics | Nishad Kumar bags silver medal in men's high jump T47

This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST

Nishad Kumar on August 29 has bagged silver medal in Men's High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. He made a jump of 2.06m and with that also created an Asian record.

USA's Roderick Townsend won gold medal with a record jump of 2.15m whereas Dallas Wise won the bronze who made a jump of 2.06m.

Both Nishad and Wise finished on the same mark, however, Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

Another Indian player, Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94 m.

PM Modi congratulates him for his achievement.

Close

Related stories

"More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," he tweeted.

 

Earlier in the day, Indian table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel has won a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games. With this medal, the Indian team opened its account at the Tokyo Games.

She dedicated her Silver medal to India. "I want to thank my coach, family members, and friends for their constant support," said Patel after winning the silver medal.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Paralympics #Nishad Kumar #Sports
first published: Aug 29, 2021 05:49 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.