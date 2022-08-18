English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    1st ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

    KL Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

    Moneycontrol Video
    August 18, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

    India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first One-day International at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.

    Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

    Also making a long-awaited comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained back in February.

    Squads: India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

    Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol Video
    Tags: #1st ODI: India win toss #cricket #India #opt to bowl against Zimbabwe #Sports
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.