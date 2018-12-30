160 million pounds for a 19-year-old: 10 football transfers where clubs broke the bank

With the January transfer window just around the corner, we could very well see a new player at the helm of this the list compiled by ESPN FC. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 10. Virgil van Dijk | Age at the time of transfer - 26 | Southampton to Liverpool | 75 million pounds | 2018 | Van Dijk became the most expensive defender in history when his long-running transfer saga ended with Southampton agreeing to a 75 million pound fee in the January transfer window. Money well-spent from Liverpool’s perspective who have looked much better with the Dutchman in the heart of their defence. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 10. Romelu Lukaku | Age at the time of transfer - 24 | Everton to Manchester United | 75 million pounds | 2017 | Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho decided to sell Lukaku to Everton when he was Chelsea manager in 2014. Three years later Mourinho was splurging 75 million pounds to bring the striker to Manchester. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 10. Luis Suarez | Age at the time of transfer - 27 | Liverpool to Barcelona | 75 million pounds | 2014 | Despite serving out a nine-month ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, Barcelona decided to swoop in for the Uruguayan striker. Suarez was an instant hit at the Nou Camp becoming a member of the formidable ‘MSN’ trio along with Lionel Messi and Neymar. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 9. Gonzalo Higuain | Age at the time of transfer - 28 | Napoli to Juventus | 75.3 million pounds | 2016 | Higuain’s was the biggest transfer within the Serie A when he left Napoli to join rivals Juventus in 2016. The Argentinean striker broke a 66-year-old Serie A record when he finished the 2016 season with 36 goals for Napoli before he secured his big-money move. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 8. Cristiano Ronaldo | Age at the time of transfer - 24 | Manchester United to Real Madrid | 80 million pounds | 2009 | Cristiano more than justified the price-tag that Madrid paid for him with nine trophy-laden years at the club. He overtook the legendary Raul to become the club’s all-time top scorer in record time and leads the charts by more than 128 goals despite spending just 9 seasons compared to Raul’s 16 seasons at the club. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 7. Gareth Bale | Age at the time of transfer - 24 | Tottenham to Real Madrid | 85.3 million pounds | 2013 | Bale dethroned Ronaldo as the world’s most expensive player when he completed his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur. The pacy-winger however, hasn’t had the same impact as Ronaldo in Madrid due to a stint of injuries that have hampered his career. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 6. Cristiano Ronaldo | Age at the time of transfer - 33 | Real Madrid to Juventus | 88 million pounds | 2018 | Only Ronaldo can draw that kind of money stepping into the twilight of his career. The 33-year-old shocked the world when he moved to the Turin-based club on the heels of a Champions League winning season for Real Madrid. After scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances for Madrid, Ronaldo moved on to Italy to begin a new chapter in his award-winning career. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 5. Paul Pogba | Age at the time of transfer - 23| Juventus to Manchester United | 89.3 million pounds | 2016 | Pogba was crowned the world’s most expensive player when he returned to his youth club Manchester United in 2016. He turned out to be an excellent investment for Juventus, who signed him for just 500,000 pounds from United in 2012. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 4. Ousmane Dembele | Age at the time of transfer - 20 | Dortmund to Barcelona | 96.8 million pounds | 2017 | Like Coutinho, Dembele tried to force his way into the Catalan side. However, he took it a step further when he left his Dortmund living quarters in shambles and fled home to France. Dortmund finally succumbed to his antics and decided to part ways with the teenager whom they signed for a tiny fee from Rennes only a year earlier in a deal which could see the fee rise by 40 percent with add-ons. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 3. Philippe Coutinho | Age at the time of transfer - 25 | Liverpool to Barcelona | 105 million pounds | 2018 | Barcelona put the funds they received from the sale of Neymar to good use when they replaced him with another Samba boy in the form of Coutinho. The transfer had a number of contingencies which could very well take the price-tag as high as 142 million pounds. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 2. Kylian Mbappe | Age at the time of transfer - 19 | Monaco to PSG | 160 million pounds | 2018 | The French teenage sensation capped a World Cup-winning summer by becoming the second-most expensive player in the world after PSG made his move from AS Monaco permanent. The 19-year-old was named ‘Best Young Player’ in Russia and his heavy price tag only underlines the precocious talent that he is. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 1. Neymar | Age at the time of transfer - 25 | Barcelona to PSG | 198 million pounds | 2017 | Neymar became the world’s most expensive player of all time, at least temporarily, when he completed his big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Brazilian’s fees though could very well escalate when you factor in the numerous bonuses included in the deal. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 30, 2018 04:36 pm