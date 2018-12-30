160 million pounds for a 19-year-old: 10 football transfers where clubs broke the bank

4. Ousmane Dembele | Age at the time of transfer - 20 | Dortmund to Barcelona | 96.8 million pounds | 2017 | Like Coutinho, Dembele tried to force his way into the Catalan side. However, he took it a step further when he left his Dortmund living quarters in shambles and fled home to France. Dortmund finally succumbed to his antics and decided to part ways with the teenager whom they signed for a tiny fee from Rennes only a year earlier in a deal which could see the fee rise by 40 percent with add-ons. (Image: Reuters)