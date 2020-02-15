App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100 metres in 9.55 seconds: Srinivasa Gowda may have broken Usain Bolt's world record for fastest sprinter

Gowda who covered 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds, completed 100 metres in 9.55 seconds which is 0.3 seconds faster than Bolt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A construction labourer in Karnataka set a new record for fastest runner in the history of Kambala, as he took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 142.50 metres.

28-year-old Srinivasa Gowda, who hails from Moodabidri near Mangaluru broke the record at the Kambala at Aikala village.

Gowda, who is a school dropout, works as construction labourer in the off-season. He started pursuing the sport about six years back. He trains a month before the start of the Kambala season and is currently on an incredible run winning 29 prizes in the 12 Kambalas he has participated in during the current season.

Close

His incredible feat led to comparisons being drawn to the nine-time Olympic gold medal winner, Usain Bolt, who holds the world record in sprint of 100 metres in 9.58 seconds. Gowda who covered 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds, completed 100 metres in 9.55 seconds which is 0.3 seconds faster than Bolt.

related news

Read Also:  'India's Usain Bolt' Srinivasa Gowda to get professional training from SAI: MoS Kiren Rijiu

However, the records cannot be directly compared as the Kambala jockey runs alongside a pair of buffaloes who also generate the speed. Although, the slushy field upon which the race is run deters speed.

Gowda’s incredible feat drew plaudits on social media with Anand Mahindra and even Shashi Tharoor asking the Athletics Association of India to take notice and train the Kambala jockey into a future Olympic Champion.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Mahindra’s tweet saying, Gowda will be called up for trails by top Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches.


Kambala is a traditional sport originating in Karnataka where participants sprint through a field, usually 132 or 142 metres long, with two buffaloes that are tethered together.

The sport has often being criticized by animal rights groups and was banned in 2016 by an order issued by a Karnataka state court. However, in 2018, the then Congress government in Karnataka led by chief minister Siddaramaiah passed a special legislation allowing it.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #India #Sports

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.