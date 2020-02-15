100 metres in 9.55 seconds: Srinivasa Gowda may have broken Usain Bolt's world record for fastest sprinter

A construction labourer in Karnataka set a new record for fastest runner in the history of Kambala, as he took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 142.50 metres.

28-year-old Srinivasa Gowda, who hails from Moodabidri near Mangaluru broke the record at the Kambala at Aikala village.

Gowda, who is a school dropout, works as construction labourer in the off-season. He started pursuing the sport about six years back. He trains a month before the start of the Kambala season and is currently on an incredible run winning 29 prizes in the 12 Kambalas he has participated in during the current season.

His incredible feat led to comparisons being drawn to the nine-time Olympic gold medal winner, Usain Bolt, who holds the world record in sprint of 100 metres in 9.58 seconds. Gowda who covered 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds, completed 100 metres in 9.55 seconds which is 0.3 seconds faster than Bolt.

However, the records cannot be directly compared as the Kambala jockey runs alongside a pair of buffaloes who also generate the speed. Although, the slushy field upon which the race is run deters speed.

Gowda’s incredible feat drew plaudits on social media with Anand Mahindra and even Shashi Tharoor asking the Athletics Association of India to take notice and train the Kambala jockey into a future Olympic Champion.



I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Mahindra’s tweet saying, Gowda will be called up for trails by top Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches.

Kambala is a traditional sport originating in Karnataka where participants sprint through a field, usually 132 or 142 metres long, with two buffaloes that are tethered together.

The sport has often being criticized by animal rights groups and was banned in 2016 by an order issued by a Karnataka state court. However, in 2018, the then Congress government in Karnataka led by chief minister Siddaramaiah passed a special legislation allowing it.