Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

12-year-old R Praggnanandhaa from Chennai becomes second youngest Grandmaster

Praggnanandhaa had become the youngest international master at 10 years and nine months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twelve-year-old R Praggnanandhaa from Chennai became the second youngest Grandmaster in the world after beating Italian Grandmaster Luca Moroni in the eighth round of the Gredine Open at Ortisei in Italy.

Praggnanandhaa (12 years, 10 months and 13 days) is now the second chess player to become a Grandmaster before the age of 13. Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine had become the youngest Grandmaster at 12 years, seven months back in 1990.

Praggnanandhaa had become the youngest international master at 10 years and nine months.

A chess player has to manage a favourable result against at least three Grandmasters and 2,500 Elo points in order to become a Grandmaster. Praggnanandhaa achieved his first Grandmaster norm in October 2017 and the second in April this year. He could have broken Sergey Karjakin’s record but missed it by a mere three months. On Saturday, he defeated Grandmaster Moroni to clinch the title of the second youngest Grandmaster.

Before this, the youngest Indian Grandmaster was Parimarjan Negi at 13 years, four months and 22 days. Five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand had become a Grandmaster at the age of 18 years.

Praggu, as his coach RB Ramesh calls him, had “no regrets” for falling second. His coach said this was only a start of a journey that Praggu will embark on.

Vishwanathan Anand paid a visit to Praggu at his house and spoke at length with him. Surprised by Praggu’s feat, Anand later tweeted “Welcome to the club”.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, among many others, also congratulated the boy on Twitter.

First Published on Jun 25, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #chess Grandmaster #Vishwanathan Anand #World Chess Championship

