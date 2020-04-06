“…spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation”: Chidambaram on Centre’s coronavirus measures

As India completed two weeks of the novel coronavirus-induced 21-day lockdown, former finance minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to talk about the situation in the country and more.

Notably, the novel coronavirus disease has killed more than 65,000 people across the globe in a few months, including 109 in India.

If the Congress and other Opposition parties have pointed out the shortcomings in the measures taken by the government, it was in a spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation — a point highlighted in the CWC resolution of 2nd April, 2020.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020



There is unanimity among epidemiologists, doctors and district-level administrators that the need of the hour is aggressive and extensive testing. Let government begin that effort today.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020

In a series of tweets posted on April 6, he discussed a host of issues including “India entering the crucial two-week period”, Congress criticism of the measures taken by the Bharatiya Janata party-ruled government at the Centre to mitigate the crisis, the steps it can take to tackle the pandemic better.