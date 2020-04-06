“…spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation”: Chidambaram on Centre’s coronavirus measures

P Chidambaram clarified that when Opposition parties pointed out shortcomings in measures taken by the Centre recently, it was in a "spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation"
As India completed two weeks of the novel coronavirus-induced 21-day lockdown, former finance minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to talk about the situation in the country and more.
Notably, the novel coronavirus disease has killed more than 65,000 people across the globe in a few months, including 109 in India.
India enters a crucial two week period today. So does the world
It is good that @narendramodi spoke to leaders of Opposition parties. I have no doubt that every one of them pledged support to the government’s efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020
If the Congress and other Opposition parties have pointed out the shortcomings in the measures taken by the government, it was in a spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation — a point highlighted in the CWC resolution of 2nd April, 2020.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020
There is unanimity among epidemiologists, doctors and district-level administrators that the need of the hour is aggressive and extensive testing. Let government begin that effort today.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020
