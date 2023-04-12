 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spirit Airlines flight attendant mocks employer in savage welcome announcement

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant took some choice digs at her employer in a savage welcome announcement that has gone viral online. According to the Daily Mail, a TikTok video posted mid-March showed the unnamed flight attendant poking fun at the ultra low-cost airline.

Welcoming passengers to the Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles, the flight attendant informed them the airline would make them pay extra for basic amenities.

“No, we do not have sockets for you to charge up your phones because if we did, we will charge you,” she said. “No we do not have blankets for you because if we did, this is Spirit and we will charge you.”

Even the seats on the aircraft don’t recline, the flight attendant pointed out to flyers. “No your seats do not recline. If they did, again, this is Spirit and we will charge you,” she said.