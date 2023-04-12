Spirit Airlines flight attendant mocks employer in savage welcome announcement

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant took some choice digs at her employer in a savage welcome announcement that has gone viral online. According to the Daily Mail, a TikTok video posted mid-March showed the unnamed flight attendant poking fun at the ultra low-cost airline.

Welcoming passengers to the Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles, the flight attendant informed them the airline would make them pay extra for basic amenities.

“No, we do not have sockets for you to charge up your phones because if we did, we will charge you,” she said. “No we do not have blankets for you because if we did, this is Spirit and we will charge you.”

Even the seats on the aircraft don’t recline, the flight attendant pointed out to flyers. “No your seats do not recline. If they did, again, this is Spirit and we will charge you,” she said.

“And no, we do not have earplugs for you because if we did, because if we did, y'all know this is Spirit, and we will do what?” she asked, prompting one amused passenger to shout “Charge you!” “Come on y'all, if we had them we would charge you and give you something else to complain about,” the flight attendant confirmed. She added that ice was the only free item available to passengers on board and cited company policy as to why she could not give passengers everything they wanted.

Moneycontrol News