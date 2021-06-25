SpiceJet's Mega Monsoon Sale: Domestic fares starting from Rs 999, free flight vouchers and more

Spicejet is offering free flight vouchers equivalent to the base fare amounting up to Rs 1,000

Low-cost airline SpiceJet has announced Mega Monsoon sale with one way all-inclusive domestic sale fares starting from Rs 999 for travel to select destinations such as Hyderabad-Belgaum, Belgaum-Hyderabad, Chennai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru amongst others.

The booking period to avail of the sale offer starts from June 25 till June 30, 2021 and while the travel period validity for these bookings is from August 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Spicejet is also offering free flight vouchers equivalent to the base fare amounting up to Rs 1,000, applicable for bookings with travel period starting from August 1 to March 31, 2022. The booking validity for the free flight starts from July 1, 2021 till July 31, 2021 and for the travel period between August 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.

The airline had also rolled out special offers from brands like Grofers, Mfine, Medibuddy, MobiKwik and The PARK hotels which can be availed directly through SpiceJet website.

Customers can avail special prices for essential Add Ons like preferred seats and You 1st Priority Services for just Rs 149 only. They can also choose SpiceMAX and get extra legroom, priority services, meals and beverages for just Rs 799 under this offer, it said in a release.

India's aviation sector was hit hard once again when the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country.

In March, the passenger count never crossed 3 lakh, and in April the number started contracting further, in step with rising COVID-19 cases as the second wave of the pandemic swept across the country, particularly in major air traffic hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.