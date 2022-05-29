SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after pilot notices cracks on windshield

The cracked windshield of the SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft. (Image credit: ANI)

A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.

"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson said.

The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said. The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added.

This comes a day after the private airliner said a ransomware attack on IT systems has affected its audit process. Owing to this, SpiceJet announced that there will be a delay in the announcement of its Q4 results for FY2021-22.

"We wish to inform you that we are expecting delay in submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 with stock exchange in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 due to ransomware attack on our IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time," SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing on May 27.

"The company is taking the corrective measures with assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue," the filing added.

Two days ago, Spice Jet had announced an attempted ransomware attack, which had slowed down its operations and impacted flight departures.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline had tweeted.

But even on Sunday morning, customers have been complaining on Twitter about their inability to reach customer care numbers.

(With inputs from PTI)





