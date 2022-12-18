SpiceJet pilot's unique, poetry-infused announcement wins the internet | Viral video

The incident happened on a Delhi to Srinagar SpiceJet flight. (Representational)

Passengers onboard a Delhi to Srinagar SpiceJet flight were the witness to a wonderful poetry session by the captain himself, a viral video that has caught the internet’s attention shows.

One passenger recorded a chunk of the pilot’s unique poetry infused announcement of the journey’s details and it went viral in no time.

“They started off in English, but I only began recording later. I don’t know if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining and endearing!” the user wrote.

“Agar unchain ki baat kare to hoga 36,000 feet ka makam. Kyunki agar aur upar gaye to shayad dikh sakte hai bhagwan,” were some of the Hindi gems the pilot belts during the announcement making the user as well as other passengers chuckle.

The 1:09 minute clip already has over 4,800 likes on Twitter. Even SpiceJet responded to the video.

“Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain,” the airline responded saying they would pass on the compliments to the pilot.

“Just did. My best to the captain!” the user then replied.

Other users too applauded the captain in the comments.

“So cool. I thought this guy needs to applauded for his enthusiasm and enterprise. Keep it up Capn. Cheers mate,” one user commented.

“Think it’s the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make this otherwise boring announcements interesting, across different airlines,” another comment read.