SpiceJet pilots grounded for coffee and ‘gujiya’ in cockpit

SpiceJet pilots took a picture with coffee and gujiya in the cockpit (Image credit: @Mohan_Rngnathan/Twitter)

SpiceJet has grounded two of its pilots for drinking coffee and eating gujiya in the cockpit mid-air. The pilots reportedly placed their cups of coffee on a critical control panel and took a photo of the sweets they held in their hands. Their actions endangered the safety of passengers, SpiceJet has said.

The incident was reported on Holi (March 8) when the pilots were flying from the national capital of Delhi to Guwahati in Assam. According to aviation safety consultant Mohan Ranganathan, the flight was cruising at 37,000 feet at the time the picture was taken. Ranganathan was reportedly the first person to share the photograph and his post gained traction on social media, leading to backlash against the pilots.

The picture he posted shows uncovered cups of coffee placed on the start lever of the aircraft.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet told India Today that “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against” the pilots once an investigation into the incident is completed. They have been taken off the roster in the meantime.

However, the airline also told The Hindu newspaper that it is not clear when the picture was taken. "It is not clear from the post when was the photograph taken, whether it is recent or old, the sector being operated or the crew or even the aircraft in question. We are trying to ascertain these details," the airline said.