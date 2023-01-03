SpiceJet pilot turns shayar. Poetic announcement delights passengers. Watch

SpiceJet pilot Mohit Teotia has over 64,000 followers on Instagram. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by poeticpilot_)

A recent SpiceJet flight appeared like a mehfil or a gathering where shayari or traditional poetry is recited. The shayar or the poet in question was none other than the pilot. Mohit Teotia, the pilot, delighted passengers when he made the in-flight announcement in a poetic style in chaste Hindi.

He welcomed passengers, introduced himself and his co-pilot using lines that sounded straight out of a shayari.

A video of the announcement that he has posted on Instagram has won the internet’s heart, with over three million views.

“Aaj ki is udaan ke liye SpiceJet ne bheje hai two vidwaan, jinme se Poetic Pilot aapka captain aur doosra Nilesh mera sah captain,” Teotia says, welcoming passengers and introducing himself and his co-pilot. Translated from Hindi, it means, “For today’s flight, SpiceJet has sent two scholars, your captain Poetic Pilot, and Nilesh, my co-pilot.”

In the video, he advises passengers to not smoke and said they will fly at 35,000 feet. “Kyunki aur upar gaye, toh shayad dikh sakte hai bhagwan (if we go higher, we may be able to see god),” he jokingly said, with a smile on his face.

Teotia, whose Instagram account is called “Poetic Pilot”, has over 64,000 followers on the platform.

When asked how he got the idea to make announcements using poetry, he told radio jockey Nidhi in an interview, “I’ve seen passengers spend a lot of money on travel. For safety and security reasons, they have to stand in long queues and by the time they board the aircraft, they tend to become frustrated…. I wanted to address passengers in a way that brings a smile on their faces.”