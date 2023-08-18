Spicejet passenger caught clicking photos of crew on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The incident took place on a Delhi to Mumbai Spicejet flight. (Representational Photo).

A Spicejet passenger was caught clicking photos of the airline crew on a Delhi to Mumbai flight on Wednesday, a Hindustan Times report said.

The report said that the incident took place on Spicejet Flight no. 157 and as per a notice issued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the passenger was caught clicking "obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger".

"It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile," the notice, which was shared on DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's X handle, read.



In the notice, the DCW also sought for a copy of the case report filed against the passenger.

"If the accused has not been arrested, please inform the reasons for the same, detailed action taken report in the matter and provide the sought information to the Commission Considering the gravity of the matter," the notice read.

The incident comes a few months after two passengers were de-boarded from a Spicejet flight flying from Delhi to Hyderabad for unruly behavior. Both passengers were handed over to security officials at Delhi airport and later, a case was filed against both passengers.