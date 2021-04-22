SpiceJet ground staff may go on strike over layoffs: Report

live bse live

SpiceJet ground staff have given a notice of strike over the budget airline's planned layoffs after outsourcing ground-handling operations at the Mumbai airport.

Following the second wave of COVID-19, SpiceJet has partially outsourced its ground-handling operations at the airport to private company CelebiNAS from May 1, The Times of India has reported.

"On one hand, SpiceJet has bid for Air India and, on the other, they say they don't have funds to pay full salaries or keep the employees on payroll. We served them a strike notice on Tuesday. They have 14 days now to resolve the issue," the newspaper quoted Arvind Sawant, president of Shiv Sena union Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), as saying. BKS is a recognised union of SpiceJet ground handling staff.

The airline plans to sack 300 of 590 ground staff, sources told the English daily. The prosed layoffs mostly comprise of loaders and drivers who have been employed for three to 15 years on fixed-term contract with SpiceJet to carry out ground-handling work, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The current COVID wave has severely impacted passenger demand and flight operations. In view of the massive uncertainty of demand created by the second wave of COVID in India, SpiceJet has outsourced partial ground operations at the Mumbai airport to CelebiNAS from May 1. As part of the arrangement, CelebiNAS will have a recruitment drive to absorb maximum support staff from SpiceJet to protect employees' interest," a spokesperson told The Times of India.

Sawant told the publication that the airline's management had not informed the staff about the outsourcing move.

"On Monday, a subordinate suddenly announced that from April 26, 300 ground handling employees won't work any longer for SpiceJet and that they should try to get absorbed in Celebi," he said.

SpiceJet had not paid full salaries for more than a year and not given the statutory annual bonus since 2019, Sawant said.