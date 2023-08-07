English
    SpiceJet flight attendant welcomes her parents onboard. Heartwarming video has over 20 million views

    Asmita even recorded her parents' reaction while the plane was in the air. Her father simply couldn't stop smiling out of pride.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
    SpiceJet

    The video shared on Instagram has already clocked in over 20 million views.

    A heartwarming video of a SpiceJet flight attendant welcoming her parents onboard the aircraft is doing the rounds of the internet. Shared on Instagram by a user named Asmita Jaatni, the clip has gone viral online and has amassed 20.8 million views. Netizens absolutely loved the video and called the parents lucky.

    In the now-viral video, Asmita can be seen standing at the entry of the aircraft to welcome the passengers onboard and guiding them to their seats. Her father entered and handed his boarding pass to her while smiling. She then guided him and her mother towards their seat.

    Asmita even recorded her parents’ reaction while the plane was in the air. Her father simply couldn’t stop smiling out of pride.

    “POV: Your daughter is an air hostess,” read the text in the clip. “And the VIP pax onboard. Special feeling,” Asmita captioned the post.


    Watch the viral video here:








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Asmita jaatni (@airhostess_jaatni)

    The video was shared six days ago and since then has clocked in over 20 million views. The clip won over the internet as well.

    “Happiness in father’s eyes is awesome,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Every profession should be honoured. Well done, girl. Your father is lucky.”

    A third user remarked, “Proud father. You just keep flying girl.”

    “What a proud moment,” a fourth user wrote.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #flight attendant #SpiceJet
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 04:34 pm

