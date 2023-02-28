Spectacular Northern Lights paint the UK sky pink and green in rare, viral phenomenon

Spectacular Northern Lights lit up parts of the United Kingdom in a rare display on February 27, Sunday enthralling people.

The aurora borealis was visible as far as Kent and Cornwall in the south, BBC reported.

The sky was lit up with beautiful hues of blue, pink and green and was clearly visible to the naked eye. Photographers clicked beautiful photos of the event which are now viral.

The UK Met Office attributed the phenomenon to be a mix of “coronal hole high speed stream” that was “combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection”.

The aurora was visible in North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire, the Met said.

It is likely that the lights will be visible in the UK today as well.

What are the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis?

Creating Digital HQs in the new normal: Slack powers Razorpay's collaboration engine. Aurora Borealis is a natural phenomenon that occurs in the polar regions of the Earth. It is a spectacular display of light that appears in the sky, creating a colourful and mystical display that has captured the imagination of people throughout history. When does it occur? The Aurora Borealis is caused by the interaction of charged particles from the Sun with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. The Sun continuously releases a stream of charged particles called the solar wind, which is made up of protons and electrons. When these charged particles collide with the Earth's magnetic field, they are deflected and channeled towards the polar regions, where they interact with the gases in the Earth's atmosphere, producing a spectacular display of light. The colours The colours of the Aurora Borealis are determined by the type of gas molecules that are being excited by the charged particles. Oxygen produces green and red colours, while nitrogen produces blue and purple colours. The shape and movement of the Aurora Borealis are influenced by the Earth's magnetic field, solar wind, and atmospheric conditions. Where does it naturally occur? The Aurora Borealis is a popular tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all over the world to witness its beauty and wonder. The best time to observe the Aurora Borealis is during the winter months, when the nights are long and dark. The polar regions, such as Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Canada, offer the best opportunities for viewing the Aurora Borealis, as they are located within the Aurora Oval, where the phenomenon is most intense.

Moneycontrol News