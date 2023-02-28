 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spectacular Northern Lights paint the UK sky pink and green in rare, viral phenomenon

Feb 28, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Aurora Borealis in the UK: The sky was lit up with beautiful hues of blue, pink and green and was clearly visible to the naked eye.

The Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights were visible in the UK on Sunday. (Image: @alex_murison/Twitter)

Spectacular Northern Lights lit up parts of the United Kingdom in a rare display on February 27, Sunday enthralling people.

The aurora borealis was visible as far as Kent and Cornwall in the south, BBC reported.

The sky was lit up with beautiful hues of blue, pink and green and was clearly visible to the naked eye. Photographers clicked beautiful photos of the event which are now viral.

The UK Met Office attributed the phenomenon to be a mix of “coronal hole high speed stream” that was “combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection”.

The aurora was visible in North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire, the Met said.
It is likely that the lights will be visible in the UK today as well.