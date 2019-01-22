Specs Comparison: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra Scorpio

Nissan’s latest entry in the crossover battle, the Kicks, has finally launched today. Loaded with features and driver aides, the Kicks promises to be a tough contender against existing SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio. But how does it fare against the competition on paper? Let’s find out.

Dimensions

The Nissan Kicks shares its B0 platform with the Renault Captur. This puts it at a length of 4,384mm, which is slightly bigger than the Creta at 4,270 mm long, but considerably smaller than the Scorpio which is 4,456mm long. Regarding boot space, the Creta and Kicks are tied at 400 litres, which are undermined by the massive 460 litres in the Scorpio.

Driver Aides

The Nissan Kicks has several segment-leading features including a 360-degree camera. Apart from that, Nissan Intelligent Mobility aides, such as Hill Start Assist, and Vehicle Dynamic Control give it a considerable edge over the rest. Nevertheless, its competitors are also armed with features such as touchscreen infotainment, although the Scorpio does not support phone app connectivity. And though cornering lights and LED DRLs are present in all, Creta and Kicks offer them as standard.

Safety

Apart from standard safety features such as ABS and EBD, Nissan Kicks also comes with Vehicle Dynamic Control, which takes control of the car in situations of emergency. However, Creta leads the segment regarding safety, as it comes with six airbags as opposed to two which come standard in the Kicks and Scorpio.

Engine options

The Nissan Kicks shares the Captur’s 1.5-litre engine, in both the petrol and diesel variants. Hyundai’s Creta comes with three engine options including a 1.4-litre diesel, 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. The Scorpio on the other hand is available with only a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The Hyundai Creta also features an automatic gearbox for its petrol as well as its diesel variants.

Price

The Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 9.5 lakh, which makes it one of the most affordable cars in this segment. The Scorpio follows close suit with a price of Rs 10.05 lakh for its base model. The Nissan Kicks on the other hand stands very close to the Hyundai Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh.