Specifications of upcoming 2020 Galaxy M-series leaked months before launch

Samsung is rumoured to update its Galaxy M-series lineup next year. While we are months away from the official launch, some specifications of the three upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphones have leaked on the internet.

A tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore has uploaded an image revealing the alleged specifications of the rumoured Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy M41. These specifications mainly include the processor, camera and RAM that the three devices would offer.



Here are some key specs of Samsung Galaxy M series. pic.twitter.com/WM1RJlajV5

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 16, 2019

According to the tipster, the Galaxy M21 would get powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9609 SoC and would be paired with 4GB RAM. There would be a dual-camera setup at the back with a 24MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy M31 would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. It would be paired with 6GB RAM and have a triple camera setup at the back. The camera sensors would include a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Lastly, the Galaxy M41 would feature a Samsung Exynos 9630 SoC with 6GB RAM. There would be a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera. The other two sensors would include a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.