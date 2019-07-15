Specifications of Honor 9X, 9X Pro leaked before launch on July 23

Honor has confirmed the launch of Honor 9X series on July 23 in China. At the event, Honor is expected to launch two new devices, Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. Before its official launch, specs of the honor 9X series have surfaced online.



This is the second time that the specs of Honor 9X have been uploaded on the internet before its official launch. A tipster with the Twitter handle @xiaomishka has uploaded images which reveal the specs of Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro.

The screenshots reveal that Honor 9X and 9X Pro would have the same 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, both the smartphones would get Kirin 810 SoC. Previous rumours suggested that the Honor 9X Pro would get powered by the Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC.

Both the smartphones could have triple cameras at the back but with varied megapixel sensors. The Honor 9X Pro could come with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera unit, whereas at the front, it could house a 20MP front pop-up camera.

The Honor 9X would have a 24MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera unit with a 20MP sensor at the front.

As per the tipster, both the smartphones would have a 4,000 mAh battery. However, the Honor 9X would have 22.5W fast charging support, whereas the Honor 9X would support 10W fast charging.