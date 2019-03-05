Trailblazers | Meet the first woman in Asia to become a train driver - and yes, she’s Indian!

A little step that began a journey of a thousand miles, and made Surekha Yadav the first woman in all of Asia to pilot a train.
30 years ago Surekha Yadav from Satara in Maharashtra applied for a job she saw advertised in a newspaper. With that little step began a journey of a thousand miles, which made her the first woman in all of Asia to pilot a train. This Women’s Day we pay a tribute to Surekha for her role as a trailblazer for women everywhere.Watch the video for more.
