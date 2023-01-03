Financial Influencer - Democratization Or Dilution Of Advice | Mutual Fund Summit

With the Indian mutual fund industry turning 36 and getting ready to touch the 40 trillion INR mark, this is a good time to assess the journey so far and look at what lies ahead.
Watch our guests, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO of DSP MF, Harsh Roongta, Founder of Fee-Only Investment, and Financial Influencer Pranjal Kamra discuss whether 'Finfluencers' are a step towards democratization or dilution of advice. @pranjalkamra
Through the Summit, Moneycontrol, India’s largest financial news platform and the flagship digital platform of the Network18 group aims to raise vital issues, trigger conversations, encourage debate, and share knowledge from some of the industry's marquee leaders, chief executive officers, and fund managers. A series of conversations and panel discussions would deliberate on the challenges and opportunities before the Indian mutual fund industry as it aspires to go from INR 40 trillion to INR 100 trillion over the next five years.
Watch Business News Live, Financial News, and Market Ideas Live on Moneycontrol.
#mutualfunds #investment #finance
Moneycontrol Brand Connect