English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSpecial Videos

    Always be the right decision maker, in Business & Poker !

    November 29, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

    Amit Somani, Managing Partner at Prime Venture sharing valuable insights on about being successful at both Business & Poker.

    https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/poker/
    Tags: #Poker For People
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 05:04 pm