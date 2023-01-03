₹40 Trillion To ₹100 Trillion - Opportunities And Challenges | The CEO Panel | Mutual Fund Summit

With the Indian mutual fund industry turning 36 and getting ready to touch the 40 trillion INR mark, this is a good time to assess the journey so far and look at what lies ahead.
The CEO Panel includes:
Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC Ltd
Neil Parikh, CEO, PPFAS AMC
Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFin Technologies
Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC Ltd.
Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.
Through the Summit, Moneycontrol, India’s largest financial news platform and the flagship digital platform of the Network18 group aims to raise vital issues, trigger conversations, encourage debate, and share knowledge from some of the industry's marquee leaders, chief executive officers, and fund managers. A series of conversations and panel discussions would deliberate on the challenges and opportunities before the Indian mutual fund industry as it aspires to go from INR 40 trillion to INR 100 trillion over the next five years.
