Quarantine cooking with tips from these top chefs

For weeks now, India has been on lockdown, with people across the country forced to stay indoors to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Despite the uncertainty, some things remain constant: how to avoid boredom?

Let's try some cooking with tips from these top chefs:

Ranveer Brar: The MasterChef judge has been sharing some daily lockdown cooking recipes for his followers.

Pooja Dhingra: The pastry chef and founder of Le 15 Patisserie shares some quick dessert tips.

Rajshri Food: The simple video tutorials by Chef Ruchi, Chef Bhumika and Chef Varun cover a wide range of cuisines.

Kunal Kapur: Chef Kunal has a playlist titled 'fav dishes to cook while in quarantine' and all are a must-try.

Anahita Dhondy: Chef Anahita, a partner at the famous Parsi chain Soda Bottle Openerwala, describes herself as a food geek.

Vineet Bhatia: Judge at MasterChef India, Chef Vineet shares some simple home cooking recipes to try during this quarantine.

: MasterChef Pankaj not only has quick recipes for her followers, she doesn't forget to give some culinary tips every now and then.