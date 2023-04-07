Spanish TV star says surrogate baby is her grandchild

A 68-year-old Spanish TV star who sparked controversy by having a surrogate child in the United States said the baby was actually her granddaughter, in an interview published on Wednesday.

Ana Obregon told celebrity magazine Hola! that the child born last month in Miami, Ana Sandra Lequio Obregon, was the daughter of her son Aless, who died of cancer in 2020.

The actor and TV presenter said bringing a child into the world was the "last wish" of her son, who had his sperm frozen and kept in New York before undergoing treatment for cancer.

Hola! initially said last week that Ana Obregon was the baby's mother, publishing a photo of her leaving a Miami hospital in a wheelchair and cradling a baby.

