Spammers are now targeting Google Calendar with fake meeting invites

Amid a stronger crackdown on hacking and spamming, hackers have now shifted their attention to a rather unsuspecting platform, Google Calendar. As per several media reports, they are now sending out spam invites by leveraging the collaborative tools of Google Calendar, iCloud, etc.

These spam invites then get added to your device calendar by default, regardless of you accepting it or not, states a Medium.com report. It further states that there are high chances of people not spotting these invites altogether. So, what will happen is that one fine day (when the spam event is scheduled to take place) you’ll wake up to mysterious notifications on your device.

One must note here, these are different from email spams, given that the invite spams only affect a certain set of people and spare the others. While the motive behind such an act of inclusion or exclusion remains to be unclear, security analyst Graham Cluley says: “The vast majority of traditional email spam is blocked by filters, but our calendars lack the necessary spam filters, making it an easier platform for hackers to exploit.”

Cluley claims that this has been happening for years but has been discussed more frequently recently after coming under media scanner. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs had recently published a public interest presser with a detailed explanation of spam calendar invites.

Luckily for us, there are easy ways to block these spams too. To begin with, delete the invite and along with all other events that have been marked. This would ensure that the spam event doesn’t keep reappearing as a ‘recurring’ event invite.