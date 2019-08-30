App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spammers are now targeting Google Calendar with fake meeting invites

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs had recently published a public interest presser with a detailed explanation of spam calendar invites.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid a stronger crackdown on hacking and spamming, hackers have now shifted their attention to a rather unsuspecting platform, Google Calendar. As per several media reports, they are now sending out spam invites by leveraging the collaborative tools of Google Calendar, iCloud, etc.

These spam invites then get added to your device calendar by default, regardless of you accepting it or not, states a Medium.com report. It further states that there are high chances of people not spotting these invites altogether. So, what will happen is that one fine day (when the spam event is scheduled to take place) you’ll wake up to mysterious notifications on your device.

One must note here, these are different from email spams, given that the invite spams only affect a certain set of people and spare the others. While the motive behind such an act of inclusion or exclusion remains to be unclear, security analyst Graham Cluley says: “The vast majority of traditional email spam is blocked by filters, but our calendars lack the necessary spam filters, making it an easier platform for hackers to exploit.”

Close

Cluley claims that this has been happening for years but has been discussed more frequently recently after coming under media scanner. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs had recently published a public interest presser with a detailed explanation of spam calendar invites.

related news

Luckily for us, there are easy ways to block these spams too. To begin with, delete the invite and along with all other events that have been marked. This would ensure that the spam event doesn’t keep reappearing as a ‘recurring’ event invite.

To stop such occurrences in the future, go to Settings on Google Calendar and click on the sub-category Event Settings. The option to ‘Automatically add invitations’ will appear, but you must click on the ‘No, only show invitations to which I’ve responded’ option on your dropdown menu. Next, you can untick the ‘Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar’ option, for extra security.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Gmail #Kaspersky Lab #spam invites #spam mails

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.