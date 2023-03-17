 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spain’s Princess Leonor, 17, to begin 3-year military training

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Spain's Princess Leonor will undergo three years of military training after completing high school. The 17-year-old will spend a year each at the academies of Spain’s army, navy and air force.

Princess Leonor of Spain will undergo three years of military training starting later this year. The 17-year-old heir presumptive to the Spanish throne will start “very intense” training to prepare for her future role as head of state, Spanish Defense Minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the Cabinet Meeting today, we have approved a royal decree whose aim is to give structure to the military training and career of (Princess Leonor),” Robles said, according to CNN.

After the press conference, she added that the heirs in all parliamentary monarchies have a military background.

Princess Leonor is the elder daughter of Spain’s King Felipe VI. She will follow in the footsteps of her father by spending a year each at the academies of Spain’s army, navy and air force.