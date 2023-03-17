Spain’s Princess Leonor, 17, to begin 3-year military training

Princess Leonor of Spain will undergo three years of military training starting later this year. The 17-year-old heir presumptive to the Spanish throne will start “very intense” training to prepare for her future role as head of state, Spanish Defense Minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the Cabinet Meeting today, we have approved a royal decree whose aim is to give structure to the military training and career of (Princess Leonor),” Robles said, according to CNN.

After the press conference, she added that the heirs in all parliamentary monarchies have a military background.

Princess Leonor is the elder daughter of Spain’s King Felipe VI. She will follow in the footsteps of her father by spending a year each at the academies of Spain’s army, navy and air force.

Her training will likely begin in August or September after she completes her schooling at UWC Atlantic College in Wales – a school known for its mission to promote peace and international understanding. According to Reuters, her military training will precede university education. Leonor is the first is line to ascend the Spanish throne, unless a male heir is born. She is the first granddaughter of Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 amid a tax fraud case involving members of the royal family and following a scandal over his elephant-hunting trip in Africa at a time when Spain was going through a deep recession

