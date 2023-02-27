 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

This team was bowled out for just 10 runs in a Twenty20 match

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

Spain wrapped up victory off just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes.

There had been no hint of the drama to come when the two sides met earlier in the day. (Representative image)

Isle of Man were bowled out for just 10 in an international match against Spain on Sunday -- the lowest-ever total in the history of men's Twenty20 cricket. To the uninitiated, the Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown dependency in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland.

The team's top scorer was Joseph Burrows who scored four runs while seven men were dismissed for nought.

Left-arm fast bowlers Atif Mehmood and Mohammad Kamran took four wickets each. Kamran's haul included a hat-trick in the third over when he sent back Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard.

In reply, the Spanish side wrapped up victory off just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes.

The previous lowest score in the format was Sydney Thunder's 15 against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Australia last year.