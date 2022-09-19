SpaceX's Starlink reaches Antarctica, is now active on all continents

Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk SpaceX, has now reached Antarctica -- one of the most remote regions on Earth.

With this, the service has a presence across all seven continents, Elon Musk said in a tweet on September 19.

Last week, the National Science Foundation (NSF) had announced that Starlink was testing its polar service with a new user terminal at McMurdo station -- the hub of US research in Antarctica.

The internet service will help increase connectivity and bandwidth for science support, NSF said.

Starlink provides high-speed internet in regions that don't have adequate mobile or fixed-line services. The network comprises a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit.

Starlink was also deployed in Ukraine, after Russian invasion.

Since 2019, SpaceX has deployed nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites around the world, news agency AFP reported.

They are planning to expand their network, and have sought permission to put 42,000 satellites into orbit.

But a top Starlink official has said they will probably not need to put out those many to be able to provide good quality service around the world.

Meanwhile, astronomers have been expressing concern about congestion in low earth orbit because of the increasing number of satellites.

(With inputs from AFP)