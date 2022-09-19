English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    SpaceX's Starlink reaches Antarctica, is now active on all continents

    The Starlink internet network comprises a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    Starlink has deployed a user terminal at McMurdo station -- the hub of US research in Antarctica. (Image credit: National Science Foundation)

    Starlink has deployed a user terminal at McMurdo station -- the hub of US research in Antarctica. (Image credit: National Science Foundation)


    Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk SpaceX, has now reached Antarctica -- one of the most remote regions on Earth.

    With this, the service has a presence across all seven continents, Elon Musk said in a tweet on September 19.

     

    Last week, the National Science Foundation (NSF) had announced that Starlink was testing its polar service with a new user terminal at McMurdo station -- the hub of US research in Antarctica. 

    Close

    Related stories

    The internet service will help increase connectivity and bandwidth for science support, NSF said.

     

    Starlink provides high-speed internet in regions that don't have adequate mobile or fixed-line services. The network comprises a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit.

    Starlink was also deployed in Ukraine, after Russian invasion.

    Since 2019, SpaceX  has deployed nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites around the world, news agency AFP reported.

    They are planning to expand their network, and have sought permission to put 42,000 satellites into orbit.

    But a top Starlink official has said they will probably not need to put out those many to be able to provide good quality service around the world.

    Meanwhile, astronomers have been expressing concern about congestion in low earth orbit because of the increasing number of satellites.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #SpaceX #starlink
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 12:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.